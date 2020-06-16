CHEC wraps up Tema new container terminal project

As the largest hydraulic project in Ghana, the Ghana Tema New Container Terminal Project has been completed on June 12, informs China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

Undertaken by their subsidiary CHEC, the project mainly included the reclamation of 121 hectares of land from the sea, construction of a 3,558-m long breakwater, a 1,400-m long deep-water berth and other auxiliary facilities.

According to CHEC, the project is expected to further enhance Tema Port’s position as a hub port in West Africa, improve local people’s living standard as well as boost the economic development of Ghana.

The company also added that during construction, the project team spared no effort to advance the project’s progress while implementing strict prevention measures to stay safe.