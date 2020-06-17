DEME reinforces its dredging fleet

DEME Group is reinforcing their dredging fleet with the innovative, 8,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ‘Meuse River’.
“Building on the success of its sister ship ‘Scheldt River’, which has been a huge hit throughout Europe since its introduction, we are providing our customers with an identical, versatile and highly efficient vessel for a wide range of dredging activities,” said the company in its latest announcement.
Just like her sister, ‘Meuse River’ will be a top performer in terms of pumping distance ashore.
She combines a very shallow draught, with ample hopper volume and payload, as well as trailing power.
With a Green Passport and Clean Design notation, ‘Meuse River’ also has a DP/DT system, further enhancing manoeuvrability and position keeping.
“To successfully deliver a new vessel during a global pandemic is a great achievement. We commend Royal IHC and our project team that despite the many COVID-19 challenges, everyone pulled together to make sure ‘Meuse River’ was delivered on time,” said DEME.
Photo: DEME
