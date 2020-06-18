Using biofuel in the maritime industry

Jan De Nul Group has completed, in close collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions and GoodFuels, 2,000 hours using 100% renewable 2nd generation Biofuel Oil (BFO) on board the trailing suction hopper dredger Alexander von Humboldt.

This major milestone represents the longest continuous use of 100% sustainable marine biofuel in the maritime industry.

The achievement further reinforces the successful adoption of this fuel solution, proving to the maritime world that BFO is ready for use as a sustainable drop-in fuel to meet industry emissions reduction targets.

The Alexander von Humboldt is the first vessel in the world to record this biofuel milestone. The important technical benchmark of 2,000 sailing hours proves the technical applicability and capabilities of sustainable marine biofuel in operations.

At the same time, it opens the door to cross-sectoral collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), class societies, flagstates, and supply chains to accelerate the supply of these fuels into mainstream use.

Michel Deruyck Head of Energy at Jan De Nul Group: “We will further explore the use of biofuel on other vessels, and continue the aim to achieve decarbonisation within our business. It’s also paramount to involve our clients to meet these ambitious carbon reductions, since it’s certainly not the most economical option of the fossil-dominated fuel supply industry.”

The Alexander von Humboldt was refuelled at various stages over the last nine months, with massively reduced fossil CO 2 emissions by 85%.

The vessel consumed the biofuel while conducting maintenance dredging works in Flemish seaports and the United Kingdom.

As a frontrunner, Jan De Nul Group shows that the maritime construction industry can be part of a game-changing global movement that will help to achieve climate goals by using low carbon solutions.