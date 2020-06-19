Two bow couplings for GLDD by Straatman

Earlier this week, Straatman BV successfully completed the production of two bow couplings for their customer Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD).

This installation is designed for efficient beach and land reclamation and it realizes the connection between ship and floating hose line.

The bow discharge installation consists of the following main parts:

– Construction: guide ring and gantry construction for integration into the bow section;

– Bow coupling: female part and loose male part with floater for the connection with the floating pipe line.

Technical specifications