Earlier this week, Straatman BV successfully completed the production of two bow couplings for their customer Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD).
This installation is designed for efficient beach and land reclamation and it realizes the connection between ship and floating hose line.
The bow discharge installation consists of the following main parts:
– Construction: guide ring and gantry construction for integration into the bow section;
– Bow coupling: female part and loose male part with floater for the connection with the floating pipe line.
Technical specifications
- For inside pipe diameters: ø 350 – ø 1.100 mm.
- Maximum swivel angle male part: 15°
- Turning angle male part: > 360°
- Maximum operating pressure: 10 – 30 Bar
Photo: Straatman
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Geo Ranger completes sea trials
The hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials on the river Ems ear...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 hours ago
Two bow couplings for GLDD by Straatman
Earlier this week, Straatman BV successfully completed the production of two bow couplings for their...Posted: 3 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 hours ago
USACE: Multiple dredging contracts awarded
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, recently awarded contracts for maintenance dredg...Posted: 3 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 hours ago
Work underway to improve flood defences in Lower Bootham
BAM Nuttall Ltd has just announced that work is back on track to improve flood protection in a secti...Posted: 3 hours ago