Oiltech delivers another successful project

April 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Oiltech Dredging Equipment, in collaboration with Impianti Draganti, has successfully delivered an overhauled IHC Cutter Suction Dredger (550) to a client in Africa.

Photo courtesy of Oiltech

Together with Impianti Draganti, the company carried out a comprehensive overhauling of the dredger. The new Caterpillar 3512 engine was installed to replace the existing one, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

Additionally, Oiltech upgraded the IHC Dredging Pump with brand new wear parts, further enhancing the dredger’s efficiency.

One of the key features of this project was the addition of the spud carriage, which ensures the dredger remains stable and well-positioned during operations, increasing precision and reliability.

Furthermore, Oiltech supplied 1 km of new HDPE piping with floaters, essential for efficient dredging and ensuring long-term operational success.

