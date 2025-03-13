EXCLUSIVE: Straatman bow couplings for DEME and Jan De Nul

Back to overview
March 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Straatman will soon begin production on a ø650 bow installation for Jan De Nul Group, set for delivery in September 2025.

photo courtesy of Straatman

They are also developing two additional bow couplings for the same client: a ø1000 and a ø900, both scheduled for delivery in April.

photo courtesy of Straatman

Just last week, Straatman delivered a brand-new ø1000 bow coupling to DEME Group for their TSHD Pearl River.

According to the company, this was “another strong, seamless connection for efficient dredging operations”.

photo courtesy of Straatman

Our bow coupling enables a quick and efficient connection between hopper dredgers and floating pipelines, facilitating smoother beach and land reclamation operations. With more than 175 bow couplings delivered worldwide, our design continues to set the standard in dredging,” the company said.

