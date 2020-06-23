Elmer gets new coastal defences

The Environment Agency in partnership with Arun District Council and Elmer Sands Limited has completed major coastal defence works at Elmer in West Sussex.

During construction 20,000 tonnes of rock were used to improve the existing rock revetment and 12,500 cubic metres of shingle were recharged across the defences. A new boat ramp for Elmer Boat Club was also constructed.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said: “This new £5 million flood scheme will better protect 325 properties in Elmer, and is an example of how we work with partners to make communities more resilient to the escalating impacts of the climate emergency.

This new flood scheme will better protect 325 properties from flooding.

It has cost £5 million and a further £3 million will be spent on maintenance over the next 50 years.

Funding for the scheme is from the UK Government, Arun District Council and Elmer Sands Ltd.