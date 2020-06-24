Madduvari South Harbour scheme in full swing

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) is making great progress with the design and construction of R. Madduvari South Harbour.

By now, 90% of harbor basin dredging and 95% of channel dredging works are complete, reports MTCC.

The total amount of material that will be dredged and excavated during construction is 72,800 cubic metres.

Overall, the $4.4 million scheme includes dredging harbour basin and entrance channel, construction of a 411m breakwater, a 135m revetment, 566m quay wall, and 2,825sqm paved area.

Earlier this year, around 3300 tonnes of rock boulders needed for R. Madduvari South Harbour breakwater were delivered to the site.

The project, which was awarded to MTCC on 26th August 2019, is set for completion in late 2020 or early 2021.