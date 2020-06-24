Meeting on planned Park Point beach nourishment today

The City of Duluth, MN, will host a public information meeting today, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.

The meeting will include presentations on the Duluth-Superior Harbor maintenance dredging and proposed Minnesota Point beach nourishment.

Presenters will talk about the project purpose, plan for the potential placement of clean sediment from harbor dredging, and beach nourishment, in addition to the schedule of the project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, plans to dredge the Duluth-Superior federal navigational channel and potentially place approximately 50,000 cubic yards of material on a portion of Minnesota Point beach between August 1, and September 30, 2020.

The content will be placed in the beach area from the ship canal to approximately the S-curve at 12th Street.

The benefits of this placement include short term erosion control to protect structures, trees, and vegetation, including beach grass (Ammophila breviligulata ssp. Breviligulata), which is listed as a “threatened species” by the MN Department of Natural Resources.