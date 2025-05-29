Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work resumes on Fernandina Beach nourishment project

Work resumes on Fernandina Beach nourishment project

Beach Nourishment
May 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The dredge has returned to Fernandina Beach and the nourishment project is underway again at Main Beach.

Photo courtesy of Olsen-Associates

Last week, the Contractor experienced some mechanical problems with the dredge, causing several days of delays.

With the return of the cutterhead-suction-pipeline dredge Savannah, the crews are once again dredging and placing sand just north of the Dolphin Street access at Main Beach.

Marinex Construction commenced the second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach in mid-May. Approximately 750,000 cubic yards of beach-compatible sand will be dredged from the South Channel Borrow Area for this beachfill project.

The contractor anticipates that beach sand placement operations will require roughly 80 days to complete (to be followed immediately by equipment demobilization).

When constructed, the project will provide a holistic defense against future storms, beach erosion and sea level rise.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles