Green Bay Fox River cleanup video

After almost fourteen years, the Boskalis Environmental has successfully completed the Fox River Cleanup Project.

This project in Green Bay, Wisconsin is one of the largest US sediment remediation projects.

The scheme consisted of dredging, processing and capping of PCB-contaminated sediment from the riverbed.

The job of Boskalis Environmental was to design, build and operate the processing facility.

Special about this project is that during the works over 4.5 million cubic meters of dredged sediment was pumped via an inline pipeline system straight into the facility for processing.

The facility separated a total of 800,000 tons of sand from the dredged material, which has been beneficially reused in local infrastructure projects.