Florida Keys plan available for comments

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Monroe County, its nonfederal sponsor, recently released the Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement.

The Draft IFR and EIS, prepared pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, identifies coastal storm flood risks to residents, industries and businesses; develops risk-management measures, and evaluates their impacts to public and natural environments.

The Corps are now invitning public to learn more about the study and its findings during a series of online virtual sessions.

USACE staff will be available to answer questions:

July 8, public meeting, 1-3 p.m.

July 9, office hours, 1-2 p.m.

July 13, public meeting, 5-7 p.m.

July 14, office hours, 5-6 p.m.

The public meetings will feature a formal presentation, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Community members have until Aug. 10 to provide feedback on the draft plan. Discussion during any virtual session will not be documented as public comments.