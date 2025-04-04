Dredging project to protect coastal communities in Florida

Back to overview
Dredging
April 4, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Recently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District awarded an approximately $20 million contract for the second iteration of Fernandina Beach renourishment following Hurricane Nicole, for the Nassau County Shore Protection Project (SPP).

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project will renourish approximately 4 miles of shoreline in Nassau County, Florida on Fernandina Beach south of the St. Mary Entrance Channel south jetty between FDEP Range Monuments R-19 and R-33,” explained Beau Corbett, Senior Project Manager at the Jacksonville District to the Fernandina Beach City Commission, during recent monthly meeting, as both parties awaited funding for the project. “Beach compatible sand for the project will be dredged from the South Channel Borrow Area, located immediately south of the St. Mary Entrance Channel and about 3 miles offshore of the south jetty.”

The Nassau County SPP is a federally authorized, 50-year project designed to provide sustainable shore protection for property, critical infrastructure, and environmental habitat while simultaneously providing recreational opportunities for residents and tourists and energizing the local economy.

The project is cost-shared between the City of Fernandina Beach and the Federal government; however, the upcoming event will be funded 100% be the Federal government because it in response to recent hurricane damages sustained by the project.

The value of these dredging projects to the safety and beauty of our coastal community is immeasurable,” said Genece Minshey, a Commissioner at the City of Fernandina Beach. “We see other coastal communities struggle to find the millions of dollars needed to help secure their fragile coastlines every day.”

When constructed, the project will provide a holistic defense against future storms, beach erosion and sea level rise. It will foster a more resilient coastline, allowing more efficient and less costly recovery in the wake of any future severe storm impacts, significantly increasing the protection of homes, businesses and infrastructure from coastal storms, while saving taxpayer money through efficiencies.

Initial construction is projected to begin in June 2025, but could start as early as mid-April pending the contractor’s readiness and ability to mobilize.

