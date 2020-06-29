Ryba Marine resumes Buffalo South breakwater operations

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has resumed Buffalo South breakwater construction operations to repair 625 feet out of the 1,000 foot degraded section, and is scheduled for completion in the fall 2020.

The contractor, Ryba Marine Construction, started construction work July 2019 to December 2019 before they stopped operation due to winter weather conditions.

USACE has identified the 625 feet under construction as the most degraded area to repair based on available funding.

Repairs to the remaining reach is dependent upon receiving additional funding.

The 10,200-foot Buffalo South breakwater protects the Buffalo Harbor and nearby dredged sediment confined disposal facilities from deep water wave and ice action.

These conditions, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections of the south end to breakdown and unravel.

“Maintaining the south breakwater provides safe navigation within the Buffalo Harbor, and contributes to the coastal resiliency of property and shoreline infrastructure behind the breakwater. With Lake Erie water levels at a record high and storms being stronger and more frequent, it is timely that this vital piece of infrastructure is repaired,” said LTC Jason Toth, USACE Buffalo District Commander.