Comments sought on Pines Marina dredging

Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County (NY) is working on a project that will dredge the Pines Marina in Great South Bay and provide safe navigational depths within the marina.
According to USACE, the town has already requested Department of the Army (DA) authorization to conduct periodic maintenance dredging of the Pines Marina over the next 10 years.
The applicant, Town of Brookhaven, is proposing dredging via clamshell bucket of five distinct areas within Pines Marina, to the depth of -6-feet, reported the Army Corps.
The applicant has stated that all dredged material would be dewatered and placed at an upland state-approved site.
The deadline for sending comments on the proposed work is July 29, 2020.
Photo: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 11 hours ago
EAC’s nod for Puducherry minor port plan
A proposal of the Puducherry government to upgrade the minor port at Uppalam under the Sagarmala sch...Posted: 11 hours ago
-
Posted: 12 hours ago
Newcastle submits Stockton CMP for certification
City of Newcastle, NSW, has delivered on a shortened deadline of 30 June and become just the second ...Posted: 12 hours ago
-
Posted: 13 hours ago
Vuosaari dredging work underway
A project to deepen the channel of the Vuosaari Harbor of the Port of Helsinki and the Vuosaari Harb...Posted: 13 hours ago
-
Posted: 14 hours ago
Kokkola dredging in full swing
Wasa Dredging, a Finnish water construction company, has just released this beautiful photo from the...Posted: 14 hours ago