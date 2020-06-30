Comments sought on Pines Marina dredging

Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County (NY) is working on a project that will dredge the Pines Marina in Great South Bay and provide safe navigational depths within the marina.

According to USACE, the town has already requested Department of the Army (DA) authorization to conduct periodic maintenance dredging of the Pines Marina over the next 10 years.

The applicant, Town of Brookhaven, is proposing dredging via clamshell bucket of five distinct areas within Pines Marina, to the depth of -6-feet, reported the Army Corps.

The applicant has stated that all dredged material would be dewatered and placed at an upland state-approved site.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed work is July 29, 2020.