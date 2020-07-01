Back to overview
Herbert Hoover Dike project progresses

July 1, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just released the latest progress photos of construction at Herbert Hoover Dike.

Herbert Hoover Dike (HHD) is a 143-mile earthen dam that surrounds Lake Okeechobee, the heart of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades system.

The project reduces impacts from flooding as a result of high lake levels for a large area of south Florida.

Since 2001, the Corps has made a significant investment, over $870 million, in projects designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic failure of the aging structure.

Actions taken include installing a partial cutoff wall along the southeast part of the dike, removing and replacing water control structures (culverts), and conducting a variety of studies and technical reviews to help ensure the safety of south Florida residents.

