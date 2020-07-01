Herbert Hoover Dike project progresses

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just released the latest progress photos of construction at Herbert Hoover Dike.

Image source: USACE

Herbert Hoover Dike (HHD) is a 143-mile earthen dam that surrounds Lake Okeechobee, the heart of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades system.

The project reduces impacts from flooding as a result of high lake levels for a large area of south Florida.

Since 2001, the Corps has made a significant investment, over $870 million, in projects designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic failure of the aging structure.

Actions taken include installing a partial cutoff wall along the southeast part of the dike, removing and replacing water control structures (culverts), and conducting a variety of studies and technical reviews to help ensure the safety of south Florida residents.