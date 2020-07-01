Young, Mucarsel-Powell introduce new bipartisan legislation

U.S. Representatives Don Young and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell have introduced the bipartisan Shovel-Ready Restoration Grants for Coastlines and Fisheries Act of 2020.

This legislation authorizes $3 billion for shovel-ready resilience projects to help bring back jobs lost by COVID-19 and boost the climate resilience of the coastlines.

“Alaskans know how important the ocean is to our fishing industry and our broader economy,” said Young. “Removing marine debris, bolstering ecological infrastructure, and increasing coastal resiliency will be critical to protecting our coastal communities. I am proud to join Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell on this crucial legislation to provide grants for conservation projects that are approved and ready to go. As Co-Chair of the House Oceans Caucus, I will continue working with my friends on both sides of the aisle to ensure that our oceans are strong for generations to come.”

“As we work to mend the damage to our economy done by this pandemic, we must start with shovel-ready projects that strengthen our fishing industry and coastal economy in South Florida. This bill will invest in our fragile coastal ecosystems, help mitigate the effects of sea level rise, create thousands of good-paying jobs that span a wide range of skill levels and trades, support our fishermen, and strengthen our local economies,” added Mucarsel-Powell. “Congress must pass this legislation to strengthen our coastal resiliency and help countless Floridians who are out of work through no fault of their own.”

The Shovel-Ready Restoration Grants for Coastlines and Fisheries Act of 2020 has been endorsed by: The National Wildlife Foundation, The National Audubon Society Ocean Conservancy, Earthjustice, and the Environmental Defense Fund.

