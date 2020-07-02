Elmer Beach scheme wrapped up

Construction works on a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village of Elmer have been successfully completed, according to the Environment Agency.

The Elmer Coastal Defense Scheme was carried out by Team Van Oord, on behalf of the Environment Agency, Arun District Council and Elmer Sands Limited.

Works on the project got underway in September 2019.

During the works, the contractors used 20,000 tonnes of rock to improve and extend the existing rock revetment, and 12,500 cubic metres of shingle to recharge the beach.

The scheme is designed to better protect 325 properties from flooding and coastal erosion for the next 50 years.

The Environment Agency just released a video explaining what is the Elmer Beach Management Scheme.