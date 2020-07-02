Fargo wetland restoration project on the table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, released yesterday, July 1, for the drain 27 wetland restoration project in Fargo, North Dakota.
Corps staff are proposing to restore 320 acres of farmland to wetland and upland prairie.
The project would mitigate unavoidable wetland impacts from the constructing parts of the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project.
These locations encompass the southern embankment and associated infrastructure which includes the Red River Structure, the Wild Rice River Structure, the Diversion Inlet Structure and the Interstate Highway 29 road raise, said USACE.
A draft EA describing the project and the environmental impacts in detail is available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website.
According to USACE, a virtual public meeting will be held July 21 at 4 p.m. to discuss the project and gather comments.
Photo: USACE
