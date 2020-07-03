DNR: $13.5M in Waterway Improvement Fund grants

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants in Fiscal Year 2021 to enhance and improve public boating access facilities, water safety, and navigation throughout the state.
This funding will go toward 43 projects in 17 counties, along with grants for statewide projects and emergency needs. Funded projects include renovations to public boating access infrastructure such as boat ramps, piers, pilings, bulkheads; dredging of navigable waterways; icebreaking and emergency water rescue vessels and equipment for emergency and first responders.
“We are committed to expanding recreational boating opportunities for our citizens and visitors,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “These important projects provide easy access and safe navigation of Maryland’s world-class waterways.”
Some of the projects to be funded in Fiscal Year 2021:
- Choptank Marina, Preston – Maintenance dredge – $400,000;
- Dredge Material Placement Site, Charlestown – Upgrades and repairs to dredge material placement site – $200,000;
- Mariner Point Park, Joppa – Remediation and construction of the Mariner Point dredge material placement site – $1.2 million, etc.
Photo: Ellicott Dredges, LLC
