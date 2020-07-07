This month, work in the water and on the Centerm Expansion Project continues, according to the Port of Vancouver.
In the latest update on the project, the port said that infilling is continuing this month at the west end dykes 24 hours a day, six days a week (with Sunday being the off-day).
This work is expected to be completed by the fall while the work on the northeast dyke is almost complete.
The port also added that in July, the largest dredging vessel on the west coast, the trailing suction hopper dredge “309” is returning to Centerm.
The Fraser River Pile and Dredge 309 is anticipated to be onsite for approximately one month to complete infilling and preload placement in the lagoon in the eastern expansion area.
As reported, work on the southwest perimeter dyke is nearly complete. The land in the southwest expansion area is anticipated to be fully out of the water by mid-July.
Once land has broken the water’s surface, sand will be placed on top to help the land settle (called “preload”).
The preload will stay in place for around four months, or until the land is compacted enough to meet long term strength requirements.
Photo: Port of Vancouver
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Hopper dredge Westport busy in Alaska
All summer long, a crimson and white boat moves back and forth through the waters near the Port of A...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
FRPD 309 returning to Centerm
This month, work in the water and on the Centerm Expansion Project continues, according to the Port ...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 hours ago
GLDD wins $51.1 million in new contracts
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced the receipt of several dredging award...Posted: 3 hours ago
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Green Bay Fox River cleanup video
After almost fourteen years, the Boskalis Environmental has successfully completed the Fox River Cle...Posted: 4 hours ago