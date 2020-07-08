Dunedin Marina dredging in full swing

Phase 3 of the Dunedin Marina dredging program, conducted by Gator Dredging, is moving forward, the City of Dunedin, Florida, said in their latest announcement.

The City began the dredging operations on Dunedin Marina on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The entire marina continues to be an active construction zone and access to the marina, boat slips, day docks, parking lot and west side of the Marina including the beach area, Boat Club and Pram Shed is prohibited.

The City’s objective is to ensure that the dredge is completed as quickly as possible. The contractual completion date for dredging is November 2, 2020.

As a safety precaution, the pier at Dunedin Marina will be closed for approximately the next two weeks as the turbidity barrier will be put in place surrounding the pier and dredging work continues.