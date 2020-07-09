Tanza maintenance dredging project complete

Prime BMD, a new player in South East Asian dredge market, has announced the completion of the Tanza maintenance dredging project in the Philippines.

Prime BMD established their dredging business in August 2018 with the inauguration of the cutter suction dredge, MV Lady Denise and her accompanying workboat, MV Lady Felicia.

Since that time, the company has dredged over 1 million cubic meters of material from Manila Bay.

Recently, Prime BMD dredged a total of 82,000m3 on their return to Tanza Gateway Terminal, completing the maintenance dredging of the channel.

“As a business, we continue to innovate and improve the efficiency of our Dredging operation and we look forward to soon welcoming MV Lady Marcella, our 3000m3 Split Hopper Barge to the fleet,” the company said in the release.

The MV Lady Denise is a IHC Beaver cutter suction dredger equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The vessel is reliable, fuel efficient, has low maintenance costs and is extremely productive at all dredging depths.

To date, Royal IHC has supplied more than 800 of these standard cutter suction dredgers worldwide.