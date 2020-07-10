Busy schedule for hopper dredger Kronshlot

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch is carrying out dredging works in the waters of the seaport of Bolshoy Port Saint Petersburg, the federal state unitary enterprise reported today.

According to Rosmorport, the dredging is being carried out in order to maintain navigation depths in the approach channel and the port itself.

The scheme will be performed by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Kronshlot, which can take silt, sand and sandy loam from a depth of up to 20 meters.

Upon completion of dredging operations in the seaport of Bolshoi Port of St. Petersburg, TSHD Kronshlot will be sent to the seaport of Ust-Luga, where it will operate from September to December 2020.

There, the dredger will perform maintenance dredging work on the North and South access channels of the seaport, and on the Approach channel (deepening the channel) to the mouth of the Luga River.