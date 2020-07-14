Kilmore Quay dredging in full swing

Marine Specialist Contractors, a Wexford based company led by John McKeown, has been busy lately undertaking a dredging programme at Kilmore Quay harbour, Ireland.

The dredging involves the removal of up to a maximum of 40,000 tonnes of clean sand/gravel material from the entrance of the harbour.

The dredged material is being taken approximately 11 kilometres west of the harbour for disposal south of the Keeragh Islands.

According to the Wexford County Council, the dredging works at the entrance to Kilmore Quay Harbour began in early June.

Engaged in the works are barge “Marine Constructor” and mini tug “Marine Zulu” as well as tug “AMS Retriever” which is assigned to the split hopper barge B305.

The county officials expect dredging works to be completed by the end of July.