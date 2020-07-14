Spotlight on Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest and Old Bar Beach

A severe weather system is expected to impact the MidCoast region today, with damaging winds and surf along the coast and the potential for coastal erosion, reports MidCoast Council.

The council is closely watching erosion hot spots at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest and Old Bar Beach, where previous sand buffering operations have been undertaken in preparation for these events.

“The Bureau says south and south east facing parts of the coast are most at risk of erosion, which puts our focus on Jimmys Beach,” said Council’s Coastal Management Coordinator, Andrew Staniland. “It is expected that Jimmys Beach may experience erosion.”

In August 2019, Council placed a sand buffer on this beach, designed to be eroded during these type of weather events.

Presently, a dredging campaign is being undertaken in the Lower Easter Channel of the Lower Myall River. This project aims to win 120,000 cubic metres of sand. 20,000 cubic metres of sand will be used to replenish Jimmys Beach after this event, with the remaining 100,000 cubic metres stockpiled for future sand renourishment campaigns in coming years.

“Following the storm, we will review affected areas and implement works to ensure safety as required,” concluded Mr Staniland.

