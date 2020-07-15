Royal IHC installs cutterladder on CSD Mohab Mameesh

Last week, the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Mohab Mameesh took further shape after the installation of its advanced equipment, such as the cutterladder and spud carrier, Royal IHC said in their latest announcement.

With this, the project reaches another milestone towards the completion and delivery of this mighty vessel to their client Suez Canal Authority.

The CSD’s launching ceremony took place at IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen a/d IJssel, the Netherlands, in May.

The 29,190kW heavy-duty rock CSD has been specifically designed in close cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), and will be used to maintain and improve the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.

The vessel, characterized by its long slender shape and high spud towers, will have an overall length of 147.4 metres and provide a maximum dredging depth of 35 metres.

Equipped with one submerged – and two inboard – dredge pumps, the installed cutter power will be 4,800kW.

