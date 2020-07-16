OSIL: Strong global demand for data buoys

UK-based Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) is seeing strong global demand for their entire range of environmental data buoys, the company said in their latest release.
Recently shipped systems include several 0.6m inshore rapid deployment buoys for a tide monitoring application, 1.2m buoys for desalination plant intake monitoring, and 1.9m buoys for offshore dredge monitoring, demonstrating OSIL’s capability to produce systems for all environments and monitoring requirements.
Unique instrument payload packages are integrated quickly and efficiently using inhouse programming for commercially available dataloggers, said the company.
Data transmission options include long range WiFi, GSM/GPRS, VHF/UHF radio or Iridium satellite, and multiple systems are often networked together to relay information from a wider geographical area.
Photo: OSIL
