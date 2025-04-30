Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cornwall Council VIDEO: Sand movement monitoring

Cornwall Council VIDEO: Sand movement monitoring

Coastal Erosion
April 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Making Space for Sand project, in partnership with the Coastal Processes Research Group (CPRG) at the University of Plymouth, has installed five weather stations at key locations along Cornwall’s coastline.

photo courtesy of Cornwall Council

These stations are gathering important data on wind speed, wind direction, and rainfall.

By monitoring these factors, researchers can gain a better understanding of how sand moves further inland.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

According to Cornwall Council, this information is essential for building models that assess coastal change and inform future planning.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles