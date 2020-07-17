Repairing Buffalo Harbor south breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District is repairing 625 feet of a 1,000 foot degraded section of the Buffalo Harbor south breakwater.
Repairs are scheduled for completion in Fall 2020, said USACE in their latest project update.
The 10,200-foot Buffalo south breakwater protects the Buffalo Harbor and nearby dredged sediment confined disposal facilities from deep water wave and ice action.
These conditions, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections of the south end to breakdown and unravel.
The Corps of Engineers identified the 625 feet under construction as the most degraded area to repair based on available funding.
According to USACE, repairs to the remaining reach is dependent upon receiving additional funding.
Photo: USACE
