All set for Eyemouth Harbour dredging
Eyemouth Harbour Trust, Scotland, has just announced the beginning of dredging operations in the harbour area.
According to the official notice released by the Trust, the dredging works will be conducted by the contractor – Shearwater Dredging.
The dredging is set to take place at the entrance, canyon, Gunsgreen basin and the inner harbour basin, the trust announced.
“Mariners are advised that temporary restriction to vessel movements may occur and should navigate with caution,” the Trust said in the notice. “Fairways are to be kept clear for navigation i.e. North Channel, East Channel and approaches to entrance.”
The officials also added that during the works vessels may be required to move berth as directed by the Harbour Master, to facilitate dredging operations.
The whole project is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.
