The final Chicago plan available for public review
- Authorities & Government
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District has released the final Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) and integrated Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day public review prior to issuing a Record of Decision.
The public review period will last through August 17, 2020.
The purpose of the study is to identify and evaluate alternatives for dredged material management for the CAWS, which is made up of six federal navigation projects: Calumet Harbor and River; the Calumet-Saganashkee (Cal-Sag) Channel; Chicago Harbor; Chicago River; the South Branch of the Chicago River; and the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.
The Corps analyzed alternatives that could safely confine 20 years’ worth of dredged material generated in the operation and maintenance of the federal navigation channels of the CAWS.
Vertical expansion of the existing Chicago-area confined disposal facility is the recommended plan.
According to the study, this plan is economically justified, environmentally acceptable, and technically feasible.
The CAWS DMMP and appendices can be found on the study website.
