Calcasieu Channel amendment included in WRDA

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins’ amendment expediting access to viable dredge fill sites for the Calcasieu River & Pass project was added to the 2020 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) during a House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee markup last week.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the full bill later this month.

Due to the legislative procedure under which the bill is moving forward, only members of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee were permitted to offer amendments.

“The Calcasieu Ship Channel and Port of Lake Charles are critical infrastructure for the entire region, and by extension, the nation. Properly maintaining and improving these assets is necessary for continued economic growth,” said Higgins.

“However, one of the biggest obstacles to dredging has been the lack of viable sediment disposal sites. Our amendment addresses this issue and makes improvements to expedite dredging. I greatly appreciate my friend and colleague Congressman Graves for his focused determination in Committee, making sure that this amendment was included in the final bill.”

Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) presented the amendment on Congressman Higgins’ behalf. The amendment passed unanimously.