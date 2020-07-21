Construction on track for Hanson new dredger

Damen’s Galati yard in Romania is making nice progress in the construction of a new dredger type MAD3500, which is being built for Hanson Aggregates Marine.
Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 is the latest vessel in Damen’s series of newly designed and recently launched specific marine aggregate dredgers.
The new dredger, aided by a number of special features specific to its innovative design, includes a 1,400 kW permanent magnet electric motor, which will power the dredge pump for collecting aggregates at -55m.
At the moment, assembly of the submerged dredge pump unit is taking place at Damen’s dredging yard, according to one of the company’s reps.
The dredge pump impeller will be directly mounted onto the e-motor’s outgoing shaft.
The 1.400 kW permanent magnet electrical motor will power the Damen dredge pump. The complete unit will be located halfway down the trailing pipe.
The delivery of this marine aggregate dredger (MAD) 3500 is set for Spring 2021.
Photo: Saskia den Herder, Damen
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 minutes ago
Decision reached in dredging case vital to CT maritime economy
Attorney General William Tong and Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-2) on Monday welcomed a decision by t...Posted: 8 minutes ago
-
Posted: about 1 hour ago
IADC’s Dredging Seminars postponed
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has...Posted: about 1 hour ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
GLO to work alongside BOEM and USACE
Galveston District of the Army Corps has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau ...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Doncaster flood scheme underway
The Environment Agency has started works to repair a 40 metre slip on a flood defence embankment in ...Posted: 2 hours ago