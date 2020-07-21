Construction on track for Hanson new dredger

Damen’s Galati yard in Romania is making nice progress in the construction of a new dredger type MAD3500, which is being built for Hanson Aggregates Marine.

Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 is the latest vessel in Damen’s series of newly designed and recently launched specific marine aggregate dredgers.

The new dredger, aided by a number of special features specific to its innovative design, includes a 1,400 kW permanent magnet electric motor, which will power the dredge pump for collecting aggregates at -55m.

At the moment, assembly of the submerged dredge pump unit is taking place at Damen’s dredging yard, according to one of the company’s reps.

The dredge pump impeller will be directly mounted onto the e-motor’s outgoing shaft.

The 1.400 kW permanent magnet electrical motor will power the Damen dredge pump. The complete unit will be located halfway down the trailing pipe.

The delivery of this marine aggregate dredger (MAD) 3500 is set for Spring 2021.