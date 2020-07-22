Doncaster flood scheme underway

The Environment Agency has started works to repair a 40 metre slip on a flood defence embankment in Doncaster, which was damaged by last November’s floods.

The £1.6 million works at Wheatley Park are expected to be complete by August and are part of an overall £32 million package of repair works across Yorkshire.

According to the EA, a large 42 tonne excavator has been transported to site using a pontoon, to help with the start of the repair works. Large barges are being used to transport materials in to repair the bank.

Tony Hartley, project manager at the Environment Agency said: “This work is a significant repair job in difficult conditions, which will help strengthen this flood defence bank and reduce the risk of flooding to the local area.”

The repair works are being carried out by the Environment Agency’s framework contractor BAM Nuttall and their specialist contractor Waitings.