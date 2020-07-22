Hickman harbor dredging underway

The ongoing closure of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to continue through Saturday, July 25, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in their latest announcement.

Image source: Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The ferry – which connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River – has been closed since July 12, when a hose blew in the engine room.

In an update Tuesday evening, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said that the ferry will remain closed until sometime during the day Saturday so more engine repairs can be made.

Todd also added that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun dredging work in the Hickman harbor, a project that is expected to affect the ferry’s service.

The spokesman said that Dorena-Hickman Ferry Capt. Jeremy Newsom hopes that work will be completed around the same time the ferry’s engine repairs are finished.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The ferry is operated by the Mississippi County Port Authority with funding support from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Missouri Department of Transportation.