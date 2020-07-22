New dike reinforcement contracts for Boskalis

Boskalis has won two major dike reinforcement contracts in the Netherlands, namely the IJsseldijk Zwolle-Olst project and the Krachtige IJsseldijken Krimpenerwaard.

The projects are part of the national Flood Protection Program in which the government and regional Water Boards work together to protect the Netherlands against flooding.

Based on current estimates, the combined contract value for Boskalis amounts to approximately EUR 200 million.

Under the contract, Boskalis will reinforce the IJssel dike over a distance of almost thirty kilometers between Zwolle and Olst on behalf of the Drents Overijsselse Delta Water Board. The dike protects the residents of the Salland region against flooding from the river IJssel and the IJsselmeer lake.

Boskalis will also strengthen the IJssel dike at Krimpenerwaard over a distance of ten kilometers on behalf of the Schieland and Krimpenerwaard Water Board.

According to Boskalis, the dike must provide protection against high water and flooding of the Hollandsche IJssel river and protects more than 200,000 residents and the economic value ​​of the hinterland. This project will be carried out in joint venture with van Hattum en Blankevoort.

Both projects have a plan development phase and an execution phase resulting in a total project duration up to 2026.