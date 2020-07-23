Arecibo Harbor dredging in full swing

The Arecibo Harbor maintenance dredging program in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, is currently underway, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Antilles Office, reports.

Weeks Marine, of Covington, Louisiana, will be responsible for dredging approximately 110,000 cubic yards of shoal material from the Arecibo Harbor.

“Dredging Arecibo Harbor is critical to maintaining operations for the island. The Harbor suffered operational disruptions from Hurricane Maria which impacted fuel imports for the area,” said Project Manager Jose D. Bilbao.

“Removing the critical shoaling from the harbor will ensure continued safe vessel movement and remove draft restrictions on imports and exports.”

Under the $4.675 million dredging contract, the material will be deposited in a designated Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site located approximately 2 miles north of the entrance the harbor.