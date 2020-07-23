Fairhaven sea defence project wrapped up

The final section of the sea defence project at Fairhaven Lake is now complete and open to the public, reports the Fylde Council.

The project that will protect over 2,400 properties from coastal erosion stretches from Fairhaven Lake to Church Scar promenade on Seafield Road.

According to the Council, the contractor – VBA (a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business) – has completed all the works under budget and ahead of the contract cmpletion date in December 2020.

Mark Cronshaw, framework director at VBA, said: “We are very proud of the work we’ve completed in partnership with Fylde Borough Council. Our work provides new coastal protection and an upgraded promenade. We’ve already had some fantastic feedback from local residents which is testament to the effort and hard work of the project team.”

Councillor Thomas Threlfall, the Council appointed representative for the Fairhaven and Church Scar Sea Defence project board added: “What we see along the shoreline today is beyond my wildest dreams. I want to thank the fantastic team for all of their hard work, which has been complemented many a time already from residents and visitors to the area. Work to be proud of.”

Overall, the cost of the sea defence project at Fairhaven was around £22 million.