Vandhoo dredging program 12 Pct complete

The R. Vandhoo Harbor Repair and Dredging Program is well underway, with overall 12% project progress, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said in their latest project update.

The dredging operations on the harbor basin are now complete, and work on the demolition of existing quay wall structures is currently underway.

Blocks required to construct the new quay wall have now been delivered to the project site.

Among others, project works include, but not limited, to the demolition of existing cement bag wall structures; dredging and excavation works of the harbor basin of 1,870 cbm; and the construction of a 75m quay wall.

The delivery and installation of precast blocks and backfilling of quay walls with dredged materials will also be undertaken.

Overall, the project which was awarded to MTCC on 26th August 2019, is valued at $400.000.