Work starts on vital Teesside flood scheme
Construction begins on the £4.8 million Marton West Beck Flood Alleviation Scheme that will protect properties in central Middlesbrough against flooding from the beck, the sea, and surface water.
The project is being delivered by the Environment Agency and Middlesbrough Council, and was initiated by the Northumbria Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.
The contractor working on the project is BMMJV, a joint venture between BAM Nuttall and Mott MacDonald.
Speaking on behalf of the BMMJV Partnership, Gareth Farrier, BAM Nuttall Divisional Director, said: “BMMJV are excited to be delivering this fantastic project for the Environment Agency and their partners Middlesbrough Council. This project will deliver great benefits to the local residents and surrounding area and we look forward to engaging with the community throughout the project.”
It is aimed that the scheme will be completed by the end of spring 2021.
