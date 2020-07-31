VolkerStevin shortlisted for three awards

VolkerStevin has been shortlisted for three British Construction Industry Awards 2020.

These prestigious awards, in partnership with ICE and the New Civil Engineer, have been running for over 30 years and seek to recognise and reward excellence in project delivery and the incredible impact that the British construction industry has on society.

VBA, a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC Lavalin’s Atkins business, has been shortlisted in the Climate Resilience Project of the Year category for its work on the Fairhaven to Church Scar Coastal Protection Scheme.

This scheme was recently completed under budget, and ahead of the contract completion date of December 2020.

C2V+, a joint venture between VolkerStevin and Jacobs, has been shortlisted in the Utility Project of the Year category for the Morecambe Catchment Strategy Project.

In addition, Xceed, VolkerStevin’s bespoke customer experience programme, has been shortlisted in the Community Engagement Initiative of the Year category. The programme, which has been designed in-house, focuses and equips the business to deliver exceptional customer experience to local communities impacted by VolkerStevin’s work.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening on Wednesday, 28 October at Grosvenor House Hotel, London.