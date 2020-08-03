Yed Prior conversion almost done

For the last couple of months, the MV Yed Prior has been docked at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in Delfzijl for a conversion.

The vessel is being converted from a container ship to a gravel dredger for the fa. Spaansen.

According to the Niestern Sander, the Yed Prior conversion project is expected to be completed this week.

In April, the project started with the installation of spud pole penetrations, bottom doors, sliding guide, jet water intake, bow thruster connection, inspection of the rudder, propeller and propeller shaft.

The ship is also hydro jetted and painted. All in all, she is almost ready for some serious dredging.