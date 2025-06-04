Dredging almost done at South Wave Break Island

Back to overview
June 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging the South Wave Break Island Channel is almost complete, according to the Gold Coast Waterways Authority.

Photo courtesy of GCWA

As a popular route for vessels, the South Wave Break Island channel is being returned to its designed depth to minimise risks to navigational safety and improve access for recreational and commercial vessels.

Dredged sand is being reused to nourish the foreshores of the Broadwater, supporting a healthier and more resilient coastline.

The works, which started in mid-April, are expected to be completed by the end of June 2025.

