Reservoir Sediments Dredging Panel set for August 14

Western Dredging Association’s (WEDA) Education Commission Reservoir Sediments Dredging Panel is set to take place on Friday August 14, 2020 at 1 PM EST.

This panel will discuss the current state of reservoir sedimentation in the United States, estimated reservoir capacity losses, flooding impacts due to the loss capacity, dredging practices to reduce reservoir sedimentation, current research efforts by the USACE, environmental benefits and steps to secure permits for reservoir dredging, and Reclamation and USACE research prize competition for reservoir sediment removal.

Reservoir Sediment Dredging panelist:

Dr. Greg Morris , Reservoir Sediment Expert

, Reservoir Sediment Expert Dr. John Shelley , U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dr. Tim Randall , Bureau of Reclamation

, Bureau of Reclamation Michael Whelan , Anchor QEA, LLC

, Anchor QEA, LLC David Olson , U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stanley Ekren, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.

Panel Presentations/Discussions: