Working Group formed for Ocean Reef Marina project

A Construction Working Group has been established to provide direct community input during the early works and breakwater construction phases of the Ocean Reef Marina, the Government of Western Australia reports.

Through an expression of interest process, 23 people have been selected to form the group, comprised of 18 local organisation and community group members and five local residents.

The group will provide an important conduit between the community, DevelopmentWA and the project contractor during the construction phase.

Building on significant consultation by the City of Joondalup over many years, community engagement by DevelopmentWA has played a key role over the past three years in guiding the design of the new marina.

The McGowan Government has committed $120 million in funding for the marina over the life of the project, beginning with a $35 million allocation during the next four years. It is also expected to generate more than $500 million in private sector investment.

The State Government’s development corporation, DevelopmentWA, will construct the marina. The City of Joondalup is a project partner.

According to the government, it will become a hub for commercial, recreational and residential activity on the coast, with capacity for up to 550 boat pens, 200 boat stackers and a diverse mix of around 1,000 new homes.