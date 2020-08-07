All set for Black River Canal dredging

Weather permitting, the City of Port Huron, MI, is set to begin sand dredging operations on the mouth of the Black River Canal today.

During the dredging work, the Black River Canal will be closed to watercraft from the Tainter gate, located east of Gratiot Avenue, to Lake Huron.

Also weather permitting, sand dredged from Black River Canal will be placed in Lake Huron from Holland Beach to the south on Tuesday, August 11th and Wednesday August 12th , 2020.

Due to the work, Holland Beach will be closed, the city said.

“The contractor will be utilizing Gratiot to LaSalle, Conger to Holland to haul sand from the mouth of the Black River Canal to Holland Beach. There will be intermittent slowed, and stop and go traffic in these areas,” according to their official announcement.