All set for Black River Canal dredging

Weather permitting, the City of Port Huron, MI, is set to begin sand dredging operations on the mouth of the Black River Canal today.
During the dredging work, the Black River Canal will be closed to watercraft from the Tainter gate, located east of Gratiot Avenue, to Lake Huron.
Also weather permitting, sand dredged from Black River Canal will be placed in Lake Huron from Holland Beach to the south on Tuesday, August 11th and Wednesday August 12th , 2020.
Due to the work, Holland Beach will be closed, the city said.
“The contractor will be utilizing Gratiot to LaSalle, Conger to Holland to haul sand from the mouth of the Black River Canal to Holland Beach. There will be intermittent slowed, and stop and go traffic in these areas,” according to their official announcement.
Photo: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 11 hours ago
Dredging of Tweed River entrance begins
About 110,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from the Tweed River entrance to maintain a clear...Posted: 11 hours ago
-
Posted: 14 days ago
Portage Canal dredging set for fall 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will start construction later this summer or early fal...Posted: 14 days ago
-
Posted: 16 days ago
Maroochydore beachfill set for August
A project to improve beach amenity and provide long-term protection of the foreshore between Alexand...Posted: 16 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Myall River dredging on schedule
MidCoast Council, NSW, Australia, has just announced that their dredging operations in the Lower Mya...Posted: about 1 month ago