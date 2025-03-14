Mooloolah River dredging to restore cyclone-affected areas

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
March 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marine Safety Queensland is starting works to remove sand from the Mooloolah River mouth and deposit it on Mooloolaba Beach to replenish erosion affected areas following Topical Cyclone Alfred.

Photo courtesy of the Sunshine Coast Council

From today (March 14), Hall Contracting will be removing sand from the entrance channel of the Mooloolaba harbor and the surrounding sand shoal for marine safety.

This sand will be stockpiled on Mooloolaba Beach, near the rock wall, and will be used to restore areas of the beach affected by erosion.

Weather permitting, work is expected to run until Wednesday, March 19, including on Saturday.

