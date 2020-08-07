Composit raises the bar in Bashkortostan Republic

Composit LLC, Kursk based developer and producer of wear-resistant rubber hoses, has just released this beautiful photo of their floating hose at a dredging site in Bashkortostan Republic, Russia.
Today, in different parts of the Russian Federation, the season of dredging, cleaning up of the rivers, lakes and other bodies of water, as well as land reclamation is in full swing.
“Many Composit customers have already installed and now are actively exploiting our hose products at their sites,” said the company.
Diameter of the hose in the photo is 245 mm, and it is also supplied with a universal plastic float with a cable laying capability.
At the moment, this hose is being prepared for the start of the dredging operations.
Photo: Image source: Composit LLC
