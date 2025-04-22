Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Vosta LMG delivers ball joints for CSD

Vosta LMG delivers ball joints for CSD

Dredging
April 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Vosta LMG delivered ball joints with internal diameters of 900mm and 1000mm to its customer recently.

photo courtesy of Vosta LMG

These ball joints are designed to fit seamlessly into the floating steel pipeline behind a cutter suction dredger (CSD), the company said.

Vosta LMG X-type ball joints are engineered for less flow resistance than conventional designs which results in energy saving and less fuel consumption.

According to Vosta, X-ball joints are available in sizes up to 1000mm, with pressure ratings up to 32 bar.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles